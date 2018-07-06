Apple iPhone Super Sale is here! Buy the premium smartphone at huge discount – Check offer details

iPhone X comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with a notch on the top

Paytm is running the iPhone Super Sale on its e-commerce website, Paytm Mall, wherein it’s offering huge discount and cashback offers on the purchase of premium iPhone models. The sale is live right now and buyers can head to the Paytm Mall website and app to avail the offers. Additionally, there are EMI offers available from various banks on the iPhone purchase.

Under the sale, the most premium iPhone X is available with a cashback of Rs 9,500. The iPhone X 64GB variant is priced at Rs 94,990 for the Silver colour model while the Space Grey version is listed at Rs 92,400. With the cashback, the first model will be available at Rs 85,490 while the other model can be availed at Rs 82,900.

The iPhone X 256GB variant for the Silver colour model is priced at Rs 1,08,930 while the same storage variant for the Space Grey colour costs Rs 1,05,099. On applying the cashback offer, the first model can be availed at Rs 99,430 while the second version costs Rs 95,599.

Now, on top of the aforementioned cashback offer, the customers who opt for the online payment using ICICI credit cards can avail an additional discount of 10 per cent. However, the discount is up to Rs 2,500, which is applicable on all the models. Moreover, you can exchange your old smartphone to get a discount on the purchase of iPhone X.

iPhone X Features and Specifications

The iPhone X comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with a notch on the top. The smartphone is powered by Apple A11 Bionic chip under the hood. It packs two 12-megapixel cameras on the rear in a dual setup, accompanied by an LED flash. There is a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front. The iPhone X supports Animoji and AR features, along with 3D facial scanning technology called Face ID.