Apple iPhone SE is available at just Rs 8,233 – Here is how you can buy it

The Apple iPhone, ever since its launch has been one of the most talked about piece of technology ever. The smartphone has seen a lot of evolution over the years and this year, the company is expected to come up with three new devices. However, one of the adored smartphone from Apple has to be iPhone SE, which came out in 2016. However, even in 2018, the device can give a lot of mid-range smartphones a run for its money.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then the best bet will be the Apple iPhone SE. The smartphone is available on the official website of Amazon India which has the internal storage of 32 GB. Apple iPhone SE can be bought for as low as Rs 18,999 down from the original selling price of Rs 26,000. That means the e-retailer is already giving a massive Rs 7001 off. However, there is a way to get the smartphone for an even lower price.

Apple iPhone SE can be bought for as low as Rs 8,233, however, there is a caveat. In order to get the price this low, Amazon is giving away a maximum exchange benefit of Rs 10,766. That means the price of iPhone SE can be brought down from Rs 18,999 to Rs 8,233 with the help of exchange discount.

Apple iPhone SE was launched on March 21. The smartphone is at par with the iPhone 6s’ specifications. After this smartphone, Apple has not come up with a smartphone with a 4-inch screen. However, rumours of a next iPhone SE 2, the cheaper iPhone model will tentatively launch at the WWDC 2018 event scheduled to happen in June this year.

Apple iPhone SE packs a 12MP primary camera and 720p HD video recording features. iPhone boasts other option such as face detection, timer mode, burst mode, 4K video recording at 30 fps and 1.2MP front-facing camera. Loaded with embedded M9 Motion dual-core processor, M9 motion GPU, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, this handset comes with a single SIM slot.