Apple iPhone SE back on sale with big discounts

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 2:40 PM

iPhone SE comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear while a 1.2-megapixel FaceTime camera is for video calling and selfies

iPhone SE went up for sale in the US

With the plummeting of the latest iPhone models, Apple is feeling the heat where it is obviously resorting to gain revenues by other means. The reason why iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max saw meagre demands globally was speculated to be the high pricing, which is why Apple is now seemingly putting the lower-priced iPhone models on sale. According to a listing spotted, the iPhone SE returned on the marketplace for the buyers, only to go out of stock in a matter of time.

The iPhone SE was available to buy in the US with huge discounts, as per the listing spotted by MacRumors. Apple began selling the new, unopened, and unlocked iPhone SE units via its online marketplace with steep discounts to clear the inventory. The report notes that iPhone SE 32GB was available at $249 (approximately Rs 17,800) while the 128GB storage variant could be purchased at $299 (roughly Rs 21,400), as opposed to their previous pricing of $349 (roughly Rs 25,000) and $449 (approximately Rs 32,000), respectively.

While these price points for the iPhone SE were for the new units, the refurbished units are still available across e-tailers. The iPhone SE 32GB can be purchased for as low as $69.99 in the US. In India, the iPhone SE is available to purchase at Rs 16,999 for the 32GB variant while the 128GB variant is out of stock on Flipkart. When Apple discontinued the iPhone SE in the US, it did not say the same for other markets including India where the iPhone SE has been quite popular owing to its affordable pricing.

For the specifications, the iPhone SE has a 4-inch HD display with a resolution of 640×1136 pixels. It is powered by the Apple A9 processor which is also available on the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. The smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear while a 1.2-megapixel FaceTime camera is for video calling and selfies. It is also supported by the latest iOS versions, bringing the latest features onboard.

