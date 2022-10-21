Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to look like iPhone XR, potential colour options leaked online

iPhone SE 4 is tipped to come in Midnight, Starlight and Red colour options. iPhone SE smartphones are known to deliver the Apple experience, though, on a budget.

For instance, usually the standard variant of the flagship non-pro iPhone starts in India at Rs 79,990 – which is now the price for iPhone 14 – while the SE phone was launched at Rs 43,900. So, that’s what SE phones are about – to pack an updated processor in generally an older iPhone’s chassis. This process makes the iPhone deliver the promised performance, and doesn’t make a big difference in the pocket either.

The first iPhone SE was launched in 2016 which followed the 5s form factor, the other two later generation iPhone SEs are known to follow an iPhone 8 look like form factor with upgraded machines. Therefore, 4th generation iPhone SE or simply put iPhone SE 4 is tipped to follow the lead and come with a similar form factor to iPhone XR, according to renders shared by tech analyst and tipster Jon Prosser.

The shared renders are said to be created by designer Ian Zelbo. The shared visuals of iPhone SE 4 suggests that the upcoming fourth gen SE will sport a large screen with a notch installed on top of the screen. According to the visuals, the fourth gen SE might come in Midnight, Starlight and red colour options.

Visuals can’t hint about the point-to-point technical specifications, therefore it’s better to not take a shot with guessing and wait for the official word from Apple. There’s no confirmation either on whether the iPhone SE 4 will feature a Face Unlock or not, as a report also suggests that SE 4 might come with a side mounted fingerprint sensor, as seen on select iPad models.