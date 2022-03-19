Apple iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) now on sale in India: Check prices, full specifications, offers

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) and the iPad Air (2022) have gone on sale in India. Apple unveiled the devices at the company’s virtual event last week. The iPhone SE and iPad Air are incremental upgrades to the respective existing models. The iPhone SE packs Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and an improved rear camera sensor […]

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) and the iPad Air (2022) have gone on sale in India.

Apple unveiled the devices at the company’s virtual event last week. The iPhone SE and iPad Air are incremental upgrades to the respective existing models. The iPhone SE packs Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and an improved rear camera sensor and comes with 5G connectivity. The iPad Air carries the M1 chip, earlier available on the MacBook and the last-generation iPad Pro. It also supports 5G connectivity. Apple has also introduced the iPhone 13 Series in Green and the iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green in the Indian market.

iPHONE SE (2022) SPECIFICATIONS

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display — the same as the iPhone SE (2020) — with a resolution of 750×1,334 pixels and 326ppi pixel density. The A15 Bionic under the hood chip delivers improved performance. The new iPhone SE features a single 12MP camera sensor at the rear. It also supports Deep Fusion, Photographic Styles, and Smart HDR 4.

Also Read | Telegram gets banned in Brazil and their excuse is astounding

For selfies, the iPhone SE (2022) features a 7MP sensor at the front.

The iPhone SE (2022) comes ins storage options up to 256GB. It also features connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, WiFi 5, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and a Lightning port. The Touch ID home button is fingerprint sensor-equipped for biometric authentication. Apple claims that the iPhone SE (2022) can deliver up to 50 hours of audio playback or up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge.

iPAD AIR (2022) SPECIFICATIONS

The Apple iPad Air (2022) features a 10.9-inch LED Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2,360×1,640 pixels. It comes with the M1 chip for faster CPU and graphics performance.

The iPad Air boasts a new 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera sensor with Center Stage support to adjust the view for moving subjects while using services like FaceTime. The rear camera is the same 12MP Wide shooter as the previous model.

Also Read | Redmi 10 versus Redmi 10 Prime versus Realme C35: Prices, specifications compared

The iPad Air (2022) storage options go up to 256GB. Its connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 6, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port. Apple claims the new iPad Air to be capable of delivering all-day battery life on a single charge.

iPHONE SE (2022), iPAD AIR (2022) INDIA PRICE, OFFERS

Apple has priced the base 64GB iPhone SE (2022) model at Rs 43,900 in India. The 128GB variant comes at Rs 48,900, while the top-end 256GB model will cost Rs 58,900. It comes in Starlight, Midnight, and Red colour variants.

The iPad Air (2022) WiFi variant is priced at Rs 54,900 for the 64GB model. The 256GB option will cost Rs 68,900. The iPad Air (2022) WiFi + Cellular model comes with a tag of Rs 68,900 for the 64GB variant and Rs 82,900 for the 256GB one. The device comes in Pink, Blue, Space Grey, Purple, and Starlight colour options.

Both the devices are available online through Flipkart and Amazon as well as offline stores. The Apple India online store has started selling the iPad Air (2022), but the iPhone SE (2022) is still on pre-order.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G launched with fast AMOLED screens, OIS camera and up to 5-year software support

Customers using State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank cards can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the iPhone SE (2022) and Rs 4,000 on the iPad Air (2022). No-cost EMI options and exchange discounts are also available.