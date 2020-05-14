Apple iPhone SE (2020) will be available in India from May 20; check full prices here

The iPhone SE has a premium all-metal design and powerful hardware.

Apple’s affordable iPhone SE (2020) finally has a sale date in India. Apple had quietly launched the second-generation iPhone SE in mid-April, though India’s coronavirus lockdown meant its availability wasn’t revealed immediately. Even though India still remains under lockdown, the Government has allowed e-commerce platforms to resume full operations, subject to a few conditions now (deliveries allowed in orange and green zones only for now). Taking a cue, Flipkart has revealed that the iPhone SE (2020) will be available on the platform from May 20. It should be available across other sales platforms at around the same time.

iPhone SE (2020) India prices

The iPhone SE (2020) starts at Rs 42,500 for the base variant with 64GB storage going all the way to Rs 58,300 for the top-end model with 256GB storage. The 128GB version of the iPhone SE (2020) will cost Rs 47,800.

iPhone SE (2020) 64GB: Rs 42,500

iPhone SE (2020) 128GB: Rs 47,800

iPhone SE (2020) 256GB: Rs 58,300

iPhone SE (2020) India launch offers

Potential buyers can avail a Rs 3,600 instant discount by buying the iPhone SE (2020) using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card.

New iPhone SE (2020) prices after maximum cashback:

iPhone SE (2020) 64GB: Rs 38,900

iPhone SE (2020) 128GB: Rs 44,200

iPhone SE (2020) 256GB: Rs 54,700

iPhone SE (2020) specs and features

The iPhone SE (2020) is literally the iPhone 11 trapped inside the body of an iPhone 8. It has the same glass and metal design with a Touch ID physical fingerprint scanner and the same 4.7-inch LCD display as the iPhone 8 while under the hood it has Apple’s A13 Bionic processor seen inside the iPhone 11. The iPhone SE (2020) also has the same 12MP main camera with OIS as the iPhone 11.

Expandable storage is not an option, like all iPhones. Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE (2020) doesn’t have a headphone jack either. It still charges via Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector. The iPhone SE (2020) supports 18W fast charging as well as wireless charging. The iPhone SE (2020) is also IP67-certified for water and dust resistance.

Also Read Why the iPhone SE (2020) is a stroke of genius from Apple