Apple iPhone SE (2020) versus OnePlus 8: Every difference that you wanted to know

Apple iPhone SE (2020) is now available for buying in India. The OnePlus 8 will be available for buying in India from May 29. Both the phones are very similarly priced and yet, the Apple iPhone SE (2020) and OnePlus 8 are like chalk and cheese. Not only do these phones represent the two very extremes of the smartphone universe, they’re also targeted towards very different audiences. You don’t even have to sift through countless product reviews to understand, which one’s meant for you. It’s THAT simple.

The iPhone SE (2020) is for someone who’s looking for a tried and tested workhorse, that’s easily going to last for three to four years, depending on use case, of course. Have a broken iPhone? Don’t want to spend another 50k+ on a new one? The iPhone SE (2020) is your go-to iPhone. The iPhone SE (2020) can also also be someone’s ticket into the Apple ecosystem, someone who’s been waiting for Apple to launch an “affordable” iPhone without “big” compromises all this time. The OnePlus 8 is for someone who’s looking for something reliable but also something that’s best-in-class when it comes to paper specs — latest and greatest in the keyword here.

Here’s a step by step breakdown of the Apple iPhone SE (2020) and OnePlus 8 specs for your quick reference:

The iPhone SE (2020) looks exactly like the iPhone 8, a three-year old iPhone. In both design and in form factor. I’ll just leave it at that. The OnePlus 8 looks nothing like the OnePlus 7T, which was launched last year. I’ll leave it there too.

In terms of build materials, both the iPhone SE (2020) and OnePlus 8 have a glass and metal body. Apple doesn’t mention the kind of glass it is using in the iPhone SE (2020). The OnePlus 8 uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back. The iPhone SE (2020) is IP67-certified though. The OnePlus 8 does not get an IP rating though much like OnePlus’ past phones, it is expected to hold up against accidental splashes or rain.

The iPhone SE (2020) has a physical Touch ID fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 8 has an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, plus facial recognition, for biometric authentication.

The OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ playback support. The iPhone SE (2020) has a much smaller 4.7-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution. And oh, the iPhone SE (2020) has wide, chunky bezels on all sides. The OnePlus 8 has virtually none thanks to its punch hole cutout design.

The OnePlus 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the most powerful chip for Android smartphones right now. The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple’s most powerful, and something that can give the SD865 a run for its money with power to spare, A13 Bionic processor. That’s basically the same deal that’s inside the iPhone 11 Pro Max, that costs upwards of Rs 1 lakh.

The OnePlus 8 is available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The iPhone SE (2020) is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage configurations — Apple doesn’t mention RAM, as is usually the case with all iPhones. Expandable storage is not an option in either case.

The OnePlus 8 runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 with a guarantee of two years of major Android updates — at least. The iPhone SE (2020) runs Apple’s iOS 13 software with a guarantee of upwards of four years of major iOS updates — at least. This is what adds value to an iPhone. An iPhone ages gracefully and that’s the reason why users are able to hold on to them for so long.

The OnePlus 8 comes with three cameras on the back – a 48MP main (Sony IMX586) with OIS, 16MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro camera. The iPhone SE (2020) has a single 12MP f/18 camera with OIS. On the front, the iPhone SE (2020) has a 7MP camera. The OnePlus 8 has a 16MP front camera.

Both the phones come with stereo speakers. There’s no 3.5mm audio jack in either phones though.

The OnePlus 8 has a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. OnePlus bundles a compliant fast charger in the box. Apple doesn’t mention iPhone SE (2020) battery capacity. It supports 18W fast charging and wireless charging too. Apple doesn’t bundle a fast charger in the box.

Both the phones support NFC and Wi-Fi 6. The OnePlus 8 supports Bluetooth 5.1. The iPhone SE (2020) supports older Bluetooth 5.0. Both offer dual-SIM connectivity.

The OnePlus 8 is 5G-ready. The iPhone SE (2020) isn’t.

The base variant of the OnePlus 8 with 6GB/128GB costs Rs 41,999, while the top-end model of the phone with 12GB/256GB costs Rs 49,999. There’s also an 8GB/128GB version of the OnePlus 8 that’s available for Rs 44,999. The iPhone SE (2020) starts at Rs 42,500 for the base variant with 64GB storage going all the way to Rs 58,300 for the top-end model with 256GB storage. The 128GB version of the iPhone SE (2020) will cost Rs 47,800.

