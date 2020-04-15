Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with iPhone 8 design, iPhone 11 hardware: Specs, India price and all details

Apple just brought back the iPhone SE.

Apple just dropped its most affordable iPhone. You know, the first major follow up to the cute and gutsy iPhone SE, in almost 4 years that we’ve been hearing rumours about all this time. We all knew it was coming, though with the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, there was every chance it could have been delayed further. We also had a rough idea about what to expect from it. Now that it’s here, well, it’s very much the same deal — with a few surprises thrown in here and there.

The biggest surprise comes in the form of branding. Unlike countless reports leading to D-day, Apple isn’t calling it the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. It’s keeping it simple, calling it just, the iPhone SE — again!

Just like the original, the iPhone SE in 2020 is also designed for developing markets — including India — with a price tag that’s relatively more accessible than any other new (or old) iPhone today. So more people will be able to afford it. It comes with a few caveats, including a size that might not be the best fit for this content hungry generation that likes to feed on large(r) screens, but Apple will be looking to cut through those waters on the back of its ‘star’ brand value. An affordable iPhone is still an iPhone, after all. You can expect it to be solid and reliable.

iPhone SE 2020 specs, features and everything to know

The original iPhone SE was an iPhone 6s trapped inside the body of an iPhone 5s. Apple is doing something similar with the sequel. The iPhone SE in 2020 is an iPhone 11 trapped inside the body of an iPhone 8. It has a design and form factor that’s similar to the iPhone 8 while on the inside, it boasts of the same core hardware as the iPhone 11’s. So, we’re basically looking at a 4.7-inch IPS LCD iPhone with a glass and metal body that’s powered by Apple’s latest and greatest A13 Bionic processor.

Let’s start with the design. The iPhone SE 2020’s design is a throwback to the iPhone 8 from 2017. It’s made of glass and metal. It has the same straight lines and rounded top and bottom, and yes, there are sizable bezels all around the screen. There’s also an all-familiar Touch ID ‘physical’ fingerprint scanner, in an all-familiar position below the main display.

Speaking of which, the iPhone SE 2020 has a 4.7-inch HD Retina display, like the iPhone 8, with Apple’s True Tone technology and Haptic Touch.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 2020 has Apple’s A13 Bionic processor. As is usually the case, Apple isn’t specifying the amount of RAM, although it’s bumping up the storage in the sequel — the iPhone SE 2020 will be available in three configurations, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Expandable storage is not an option, like all iPhones. Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE 2020 doesn’t have a headphone jack either. It still charges via Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector. Battery capacity is not known though Apple claims up to 13 hours of video playback on a single charge. The iPhone SE 2020 does support 18W fast charging. There’s also wireless charging. The iPhone SE 2020 is also IP67-certified which makes it water resistant to a depth of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes.

The iPhone SE 2020 has the same 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, Smart HDR and optical image stabilization as the iPhone 11. On the front, it has a 7MP camera.

iPhone SE 2020 India price and availability

The iPhone SE 2020 will be available in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED at a starting price of Rs 42,500. Exact date of availability is yet to be announced.