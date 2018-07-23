​​​
Apple iPhone may get cheaper as govt confirms local manufacturing of select models in India

Technology major Apple has started making certain models of iPhone in Bengaluru through a contract manufacturer, Parliament was informed today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 23, 2018 6:20 PM
Technology major Apple has started making certain models of iPhone in Bengaluru through a contract manufacturer, Parliament was informed today. “While Apple has already started manufacturing of certain models of iPhone in Bengaluru through a contract manufacturer, details of private business decisions are not maintained by the Centre,” Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The government has received representations seeking concessions including duty exemption on manufacturing and repair units, components, capital equipment and consumables for smartphone manufacturing, which have not been accepted, he said.

