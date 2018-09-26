Apple iPhone lovers alert! Pay just Rs 4,499 now to own iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max – Check offer details

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will begin shipping starting September 28

Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are now available for pre-orders in India while the shipping starts after two days, September 28. Major online and offline retailers have listed several offers to sweeten the purchase for the customers. IndiaiStore.com, one of the leading Apple authorised distributors in India, has launched the EMI facility for the new iPhone models to make them easily affordable. The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be available starting at Rs 4,499 monthly cost including 5 per cent cashback issued to the Citibank credit cardholders.

The IndiaiStore.com website has listed the iPhone Xs with an ‘effective monthly cost’ of Rs 4,499 for a period of 24 months. As for the iPhone Xs Max, the monthly cost will be Rs 4,999 for the same period. The aforementioned monthly costs are for the base variants (64GB models) of the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max. The EMI amount increases for the higher storage versions. The iPhone Xs 256GB model will cost an EMI of Rs 5,175 and the 512GB model will set the customer back by Rs 6,076 monthly, both payable for 24 months. The effective monthly cost for the iPhone Xs Max 256GB is Rs 5,678 while it is Rs 6,587 for the 512GB variant for a period of 24 months.

Calculating the final price after 24 months including the interest charged by the distributor, the iPhone Xs 64GB will cost Rs 1,07,976, up from the MRP of Rs 99,900; the 256GB model will cost Rs 1,24,200, up from the MRP of Rs 1,14,900; and finally the 512GB model will cost Rs 1,45,824, as opposed to the MRP of Rs 1,34,900. The price that the customer will ultimately pay for the iPhone Xs Max is Rs 1,19,976 for 64GB, Rs 1,36,272 for 256GB, and Rs 1,58,088 for 512GB, which is considerably higher than the MRP of Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,24,900, and Rs 1,44,900 for the respective variants.

The Citibank and Axis Bank credit cardholders will only be eligible for the 5 per cent cashback, which will be credited to the customer’s card within 150 days, as per the distributor’s website. The transaction has to be made on the PoS terminal issued by Pine Labs to ensure the eligibility for the cashback. The customer can avail the offer only for two transactions per card during the offer period. The offer is valid from September 28 to December 31.