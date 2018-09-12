Apple iPhone Event September 2018 Live Updates: Names of this year’s iPhones confirmed

Apple store is down, meaning the countdown has begun

Apple will update its lineup of products at its “Gather round” event that will kick off at the Steve Jobs Theater in California. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch three new iPhones – the iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR – at the event, which will be propelled to bolster the company’s sales for the later part of this year and next year. Apple is also highly anticipated to launch new iPad Pro models, new Apple Watch models, a new entry-level MacBook, and a Mac mini, which will be reborn after four years.

The Apple iPhone 2018 event will begin at 10.30 pm IST (10 am PT) in India. The Apple device owners can watch the event on Safari browser running on iOS 10 or higher, macOS 10.2 or higher on the MacBooks and iMacs. The Apple TV users can use AirDrop to watch the event. For those who don’t own an Apple device, Apple will offer the live stream on Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox browsers running on Windows 10. For the first time, you can watch the Apple event live on Twitter – you just need to like Apple’s tweet that will be sending the updates to you once the event starts.

Read everything about what you can expect to be announced at the event here.