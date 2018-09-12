Apple iPhone Event September 2018 Live Updates: Names of this year’s iPhones confirmed

Apple will update its lineup of products at its “Gather round” event that will kick off at the Steve Jobs Theater in California. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch three new iPhones – the iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR – at the event, which will be propelled to bolster the company’s sales for the later part of this year and next year. Apple is also highly anticipated to launch new iPad Pro models, new Apple Watch models, a new entry-level MacBook, and a Mac mini, which will be reborn after four years.
The Apple iPhone 2018 event will begin at 10.30 pm IST (10 am PT) in India. The Apple device owners can watch the event on Safari browser running on iOS 10 or higher, macOS 10.2 or higher on the MacBooks and iMacs. The Apple TV users can use AirDrop to watch the event. For those who don’t own an Apple device, Apple will offer the live stream on Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox browsers running on Windows 10. For the first time, you can watch the Apple event live on Twitter – you just need to like Apple’s tweet that will be sending the updates to you once the event starts.
Read everything about what you can expect to be announced at the event here.
As Apple failed to keep a secret, the names of the iPhones that will launch today are finally out. The iPhone XR will be positioned at the lowest tier and Apple is placing big hopes on this model by offsetting its cost to attract a large base of customers, especially in the countries like India. The iPhone XR has been reported to start at $649 (roughly Rs 47,000), however, Goldman Sachs' analyst believes that its price may shoot up to $849, considering the demand.
So, we have been treated to the last-minute leaks that seemingly confirm what Apple will call its new iPhones. The top-end model will be called the iPhone XS Max that industry analysts believe will cost a whopping $1,099 - making it the most expensive iPhone to have launched so far. The other two iPhones that Apple will launch today are iPhone XS and iPhone XR. While the iPhone XS sounds a lot familiar, the names iPhone XS Max and iPhones XR are totally new to the lineup. Let's wait for the event to know why Apple calls them so.
Apple has seemingly confirmed the names of the three new iPhones. Unsurprisingly, this year's iPhones will be called - iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. No prize for guessing!
In less than five hours, we will witness Apple CEO Tim Cook taking the wraps off the new iPhone lineup that will set it to bolster the sales for the company. Stay tuned with us as we will be jotting everything from the event here.