Apple iPhone 2018 model at just Rs 50,000? What we know so far

6.1-inch LCD display iPhone model is expected to come with a notch on the top

Of all the three iPhone models pegged to launch this year, the 6.1-inch variant is now said to come with a single camera on the rear. According to renowned analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who now works with TF Securities, Apple will use an LCD display for the 6.1-inch iPhone model and may launch a successor to this model next year with the same LCD panel.

Besides, he has also tipped the features of the 6.1-inch iPhone model along with its pricing – something that has also been shared by Morgan Stanley, in addition to the pricing of the other two models.

Starting with the pricing, Kuo believes that the 6.1-inch LCD display iPhone model is likely to bear a price tag of around $600 – $700. He also predicts that this model will be popular amongst all, however, this refutes an earlier report that said the iPhone X Plus will be in the most demand. Kuo’s notes were published by 9to5Mac.

Separately, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, as per MarketWatch, has tipped that LCD display iPhone will be priced between $699 and $769.Huberty also predicted the pricing of the other models – according to her the iPhone X 2018 model (refresh model) should cost $799, while the iPhone X Plus could go up to $999. She has also claimed that there will either be a surge or a drop of 2 per cent in the average selling price, depending on the sale estimates for all the three iPhone models.

The 6.1-inch LCD display iPhone model is expected to come with a notch on the top, much like the iPhone X and other 2018 models with OLED panels, however, it may lose out the 3D Touch capabilities. There will not be a dual camera setup, unlike the other two models – it will rather have a single setup.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan Display, which is the display manufacturer for the LCD panels on the 6.1-inch model, ran into some woes that is said to delay the production and therefore shipment. However, it is expected that the production should be on track sometime later this year, which could allow Apple to begin the shipments as early as September.