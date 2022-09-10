Apple iPhone 14 to sell with up to Rs 8,000 discount; AirPods Pro 2 with up to Rs 2,500 discount: Check full details

Redington has announced that it will offer Apple iPhone14 lineup — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at up to Rs 8,000 discount. AirPods Pro 2 will also be available with Rs 2,500 cashback across its channels, Redington has confirmed.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will be available in five colour options — midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and PRODUCT(RED). Whereas, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available for purchase in four new colors — space black, silver, gold, and deep purple. Preorders for the entire Apple iPhone series began on September 9, 5:30 pm. Apple iPhone iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available starting September 16, 5:30 pm. iPhone 14 Plus will be available on October 7.

Entire Apple iPhone 14 series will be available for sale in Redington’s 4000+ retail locations across India.

As for offers, Redington has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer Cashback on the full range of the new iPhone.

For iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, customers will get a Cashback of Rs 4,000 each and for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus a cashback of Rs 5,000 each.

Customers can also get an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on these new iPhones.



Apple on Wednesday launched Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max which offers features like 48MP camera, Always-On display, Crash Detection and so much more.



Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been priced at Rs 1,39,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB model comes priced at Rs 1,49,900, 512GB model at Rs 1,69,900 and 1TB variant will come at Rs 1,89,900.

Whereas iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB model. The 256GB variant will cost Rs 1,39,900, the 512BGB model will come at Rs 1,59,900 and the 1TB will cost Rs 1,79,900.