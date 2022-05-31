Apple could finally bring always-on display to iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could finally get the always-on display. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce the feature with iOS 16, which would allow the iPhone to display a limited amount of information even when locked.

Gurman said in the report that the always-on mode could work in a similar manner to the Apple Watch Series 5 and above — the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would drop the lock screen’s frame rate when the always-on mode is enabled, allowing users to conserve energy when the display remains on. However, it is still unclear if the new iPhone will use the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide display Apple has used in newer Watch models. These low-powered screens are built to keep devices from consuming too much power and play a huge role in getting always-on mode to work.

Analysts had predicted that the iPhone 13 would come with the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide display to enable the always-on display. Several Android devices support always-on mode, with the display showing the time, widgets, and battery level.

Gurman believed iOS 16 to come with similar functions, including wallpapers with “widget-like capabilities.” Previous leaks suggest that Apple could only include the new A16 chip with the premium devices.

Apple is expected to announce several other changes at its Worldwide Developers Conference, which begins on June 6. Gurman believes that Apple could introduce multitasking features and enhanced windowing on the iPad. He cites findings from developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who recently found that Apple could also be working on a feature that would allow users resize windows feely. Apple could overhaul some apps as well.

Gurman predicted that Apple would revamp the System Preferences menu to make it more like the iOS’ Settings app.