iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic chip to be based on existing tech, Apple unlikely to release AR/VR headset at WWDC 2022

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 Pro lineup will feature the A16 Bionic chip, to be based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) 5nm process technology, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted based on the Taiwanese chipmaker’s roadmap.

The A16 Bionic chip’s fabrication process is likely to be the same as the one for last year’s A15 Bionic chip, which shipped on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. Apple is looking to use the same technology for the chip in its next-generation MacBook Air models.

Kuo cited TSMC’s roadmap and public announcements to suggest that the A16 Bionic chip would be based on the N5P logic node used to manufacture the A15 Bionic chip.

He said Apple would, however, still call the new processor the A16 Bionic for marketing reasons. Kuo did indicate that there could be slight performance improvements over the A15 Bionic chip.

Kuo had previously speculated that while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would get the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 models would use the A15 SoC available on the iPhone 13 lineup.

His latest comments suggest that Apple will not deliver significant chip-level performance improvements between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models as both would use chips based on the same process technology.

Kuo also suggested that the new MacBook Air would continue to use the same CPU architecture as available on the M1 chip — the same as on the A15 Bionic SoC. Some previous reports had mentioned that Apple would use the M2 chip on the new models.

NO AR/VR HEADSET AT WWDC 2022

The analyst also had bad news for enthusiasts of the rumoured AR/VR headset, suggesting that Apple was unlikely to release the device at the next week’s developer conference. He reasoned that Apple was not ready to launch the project and a simple introduction would open Pandora’s box of copycats.