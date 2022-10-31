Apple iphone 14 PRO: A Pro in every department

Why do people prefer iPhones? This is a question I have often posed to die-hard Apple fans here. And, their response is on similar lines—the devices are super-easy to use, they are sturdy and made of high-quality materials, new iterations invariably come with innovative features (Dynamic Island, crash detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, etc., in iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max), there is an advanced camera system and more. In short, it’s ease of use, attractive design and useful features that help iPhone stand tall in the market, no matter what the price tag says.



There are many things to like in the iPhone 14 Pro (our trial unit was the Gold, 1TB unit), an impressively fast phone with good build quality, bright display and some useful new features that I hope no one would ever have to use: Emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection. An innovative new way to receive notifications and activities with the Dynamic Island was something that amazed me no end. Let’s take a deep-dive to probe the finer details.

Also read| iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on: A bitter pill for Android brands to swallow?



Design & display: To begin with, the iPhone 14 Pro features a beautiful surgical-grade stainless steel and textured matte glass design in four colours—Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple. It is splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, with Ceramic Shield material for the display, and toughened glass on the back. There is a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time ever on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate and multiple power-efficient technologies. This makes the new Lock Screen even more useful, keeping the time, widgets, and Live Activities available at a glance.

Also read| Making iPhone 14 in India



The big news, however, is the Dynamic Island at the top, a smart way of retiring the TruDepth module notch. Simply put, it’s a user interface element and a fun way of obscuring and working around the front-facing camera cutout and making use of it in a creative way. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold.



Performance: The A16 Bionic chip in iPhone 14 Pro is generations ahead of the competition, and enables new experiences like the Dynamic Island. Two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores do the trick here, easily handling demanding workloads. It’s the user experience that matters more than the specs inside, and the phone is smooth, powerful and super-fast.



Cameras: The main attraction here is the 48MP main camera. Apple calls it a quad-pixel sensor; it adapts to the photo being captured, and features second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. For most photos, the quad-pixel sensor combines every four pixels into one large quad pixel equivalent to 2.44 µm, resulting in great low-light capture and keeping photo size at 12MP.



Safety features: First is the Crash Detection feature; iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services. These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognise loud noises typified by severe car crashes.



Second is the Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components integrated with the software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.



Closing thoughts: It’s a great phone despite the price. An absolute must if you’re upgrading this year or planning to join the Apple ecosystem.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.1-inch OLED display

Processor: A16 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU

Operating system: iOS 16

Capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Camera: 48MP + 12MP + 12MP (triple rear), 12MP front camera

Battery: Built-in Li-ion battery, Qi wireless charging upto 7.5W

Colours: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

Estimated street price: Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB), Rs 1,79,900 (1TB)

WHAT’S HOT: Dynamic Island, Always-on Display, high-quality cameras, useful safety features

WHAT’S NOT: The price tag