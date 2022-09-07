iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, Apple Watch Series 8 launch live updates: It’s time for Apple’s biggest launch of the year. Tim Cook and Co. are all set to announce a slew of hardware today, September 7, during Cupertino’s “Far Out” event straight from their spaceship campus, aka Apple Park.

From swanky new iPhones to up-to-date Apple Watches and possibly, the next gen AirPods Pro, too, there will be a lot to unbox if rumour mills are anything to go by. More details on general availability of iOS 16, other Apple software are also expected.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Event Live Updates: How to watch Apple’s Far Out 2022 event

There will be in-person media attendance for those who can make it, this year, contrary to the last such event which was completely virtual in the wake of a global pandemic. Obviously, you will be able to attend the launch virtually as well. There are multiple ways to do that.

Here and wow. Watch a special #AppleEvent today at 10 a.m. PT. — Apple (@Apple) September 7, 2022

Livestream of the Apple event will be available to watch on Cupertino’s website, YouTube channel for all and Apple TV app, provided you have a compatible device like the Apple TV 4K. The event will kick-off at 10am Pacific Time which translates to 10:30pm in India. You can watch the stream through the link embedded below:

For more on how and where to watch Apple’s September 7 Far Out iPhone 14 launch event online, be sure to read our detailed coverage report below:

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 launch event live streaming: How to watch Apple Far Out 2022 event on September 7 and what to expect

Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Event Live Updates: 4 new iPhones expected

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones at the event. These are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Eagle-eyed readers would be quick to point out, there is no iPhone 14 Mini in the list. There’s a very high possibility that the mini-iPhone could get the axe this year in lieu of lacklustre sales— relatively to other sizes— which also means the vanilla iPhone 14 would become the cheapest in the lot. That’s one reason why we’re hearing that iPhone 14 price increase may not be as much as what it was in the case of the iPhone 13 last year. We’ll know soon enough.

There is another big new update if you’ve noticed. Apple is –reportedly—launching a “plus” iPhone after years. The last such iPhone was the iPhone 8 Plus even as Apple transitioned to making bigger, bolder iPhones with Pro and Pro Max monikers, which continues to this day. Bringing back the plus in naming also probably has something to do with the mini getting an early retirement.

Also Read | iPhone turns 15: As Apple gears to launch iPhone 14, here’s a look at every iPhone model ever made

And, of course, to further differentiate the more regular iPhone 14s from iPhone 14 Pro models. It’s going to be a big year for the pro iPhones, rumour has it. Apple has some big updates in the offing, apparently. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be torchbearers of Apple’s latest and greatest technology in 2022. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may be more incremental in comparison.

We’re talking more powerful screens with smaller notch design, faster processing power courtesy the brand-new A16 chip, improved cameras with big, higher-res sensors to the tune of 48MP, and longer-lasting batteries with hopefully faster charging.

For more on everything we know so far about the iPhone 14 series, be sure to read our detailed coverage report below:

Also Read | Apple Far Out event: iPhone 14 to start at around Rs 77,000, full specs leaked online

Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Event Live Updates: Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE 2

All signs leading into today’s Apple event suggest Apple is coming for Garmin’s turf with a new Apple Watch model it’s set to call Apple Watch Pro. Apple Watch Pro, which will be different from the seemingly more regular Apple Watch Series 8 which is also expected to launch today by the way, will be squarely directed towards athletes and sports enthusiasts.

A rugged design for extreme environments and scenarios is all but confirmed. It is only obvious to expect better battery life, too, in comparison to Apple’s other watches. This year’s headlining Apple Watch feature is said to be a body temperature sensor. Looks like it won’t be exclusive to the pro model. Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to get it.

Alongside the Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple is also likely to update the affordable Apple Watch SE line-up with a second-gen model. The Apple Watch Series 3 may be discontinued.

For more on everything we know so far about the Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE 2, be sure to read our detailed coverage report below:

Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 rumour roundup: A Rugged Pro variant, improved design, new health features and more

Apple iPhone 14 Series Launch Event Live Updates: AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro have been around for a while and a successor is duly awaited. AirPods Pro 2 are almost confirmed to drop at the Apple event today alongside the iPhone 14 series and new Apple Watch models. For those unaware, AirPods Pro are the most premium wireless earbuds that Apple makes and even though very few can compete with them, even today, this would be a good time to see a fresh batch.

You’d naturally expect a more streamlined design, more stable connectivity and improved noise cancellation paired with longer battery life. We’ll see how much of that happens— if at all it happens—in a few hours from now.

For more on everything we know so far about the AirPods Pro 2, be sure to read our detailed coverage report below:

Also Read | AirPods Pro 2 launch with iPhone 14 at Far Out event: Everything we know about Apple’s premium wireless earbuds from rumours

Financial Express Online is bringing you every Apple announcement as it happens from the Far Out event 2022 live.

Live Updates