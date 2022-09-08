Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched, price in India starts at Rs 79,900

The new iPhone 14 series is now out and official. Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event at Cupertino Campus. The next-gen of iPhones comes with SOS connectivity, an adaptive notch, upgraded cameras and as per company the “best battery life on iPhone”. The new iPhone 14 series include total four phones- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. There’s no Mini variant this year, as hinted by many speculative reports earlier.

Talking about the non-Pro models first, the iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch display while the Plus model has a 6.7-inch display. The two phones have Super Retina XDR displays with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Vision. The phones come with the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU.

On the camera front, Apple has added ultrawide and a new 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.5 aperture and sensor-based stabilization which as per the company’s claim offer a 49 percent improved image quality in low-light conditions. The Night Mode in the camera is also said to be 2x faster now. On the front also there’s a new 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with autofocus around front. Apple has also added a technology called “Photonic Engine” which company says is a giant leap in low-light captures. The video camera gets a new stabilization mode called Action Mode that will help deliver smooth jerk-free videos.

Coming to the Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come with much-talked about pill-shaped cutout giving a massive design upgrade to the phones. As suggested in leaks and rumours, the pill-shaped cutout will contain the Face ID components and the circular cutout will house the front-facing camera. The phones will be available in 6.1- and 6.7-inch options for the Pro and Pro Max models respectively. The proximity sensor in the Pro models sit behind the display. Apple has tweaked with the notification animation with notification to pop out from the notch. Apple calls this Dynamic Island. Both the phones will come with an always-on display that works in tandem with the new lock screen widget feature in iOS 16. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are powered by faster A16 Bionic chipset that takes care of Apple’s new Dynamic Island system and also the new camera upgrades. The Pro models’ cinematic mode can record 4K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 24fps.

The entire iPhone 14 series come with Crash detection feature and Emergency SOS. The Crash Detection on iPhone can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. The Emergency SOS combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. The phones come with 5G support. The US models of the phone have dropped the physical SIM cards in favour of eSIM.

iPhone 14 Pricing and availability: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 9, with iPhone 14 availability beginning Friday, September 16, and iPhone 14 Plus beginning Wednesday, October 7. The emergency SOS via satellite will be available starting in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be included for free for two years with the activation of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will also be available through Apple Authorised Resellers. The customers can get iPhone 14 for Rs 79900 and iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 89900. Apple is also giving three free months of Apple Arcade with a new subscription to iPhone 14 and 14 Plus buyers. The iOS 16 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 12.

The price for iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and for iPhone 14 Pro Max it is Rs 1,39,900. The phones will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The pre-order begins at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 9, with availability beginning Friday, September 16.