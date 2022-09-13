Apple iPhone 14 battery replacement is pricier than previous models

There are various aspects that one looks into before buying an Apple device including the price of its battery replacement. This is because replacing an iPhone battery is expensive and now for iPhone 14 it is going to be pricier.

A new 9to5mac report states that Apple has hiked the iPhone 14 battery price to USD99(Rs 7,824.71). This is an increase of 43% from last year’s price of USD69 for the iPhone 13 battery. The new battery price is applied across entire iPhone 14 lineup. While Apple has released no formal announcement on this, it is unclear why the price hike as both iPhone 13 and 14 come with nearly same battery sizes. Also, it is yet to known if the price hike is applied to just the US market or across all regions.

Apple has AppleCare+ which is like an extended warranty and technical support plans for its devices. However, in case of battery, you can avail this benefit only if your phone’s battery holds less than 80 percent of its original capacity. Also, the warranty doesn’t cover batteries that wear down from normal use.

Apple recently announced four new iPhones under its series 14- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The price for iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900, iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900. These prices include the 18% GST and 22% custom duties. The iPhone 13 and 14 feature the same display size, same 5G connectivity, and same A15 chip(non-pro models of 14).

iPhone 13 is selling at Rs 69,900. The iPhone 13 Pro costs Rs 1,08,900 while the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 13 Mini is currently selling at Rs 64,900.