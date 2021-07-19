Apple iPhone 13 tipped to come with Apple Watch-like always-on display

Apple Watch already has an always-on display. (Representational image)

Apple iPhone 2021: As Apple is inching closer to announcing the new iPhone lineup in 2021, the rumour mill does not seem to be letting up. A Bloomberg report has now said that Cupertino might be working on equipping the new iPhone – conveniently dubbed iPhone 13 until we officially know what Apple is choosing to call it – with an always-on display. If there is any truth to this rumour, Apple would be following in the footsteps of Android with this, since the phones based on Android platform have had this feature for quite some time now. However, this would not be the first time Apple would incorporate the feature to one of its devices. Apple Watch already has an always-on display.

This is also not the first leak regarding such a feature being added by Cupertino to its much-anticipated lineup this year. Back in February, leaker Max Weinbach had suggested that the tech giant could use the same kind of low temperature polycrystalline oxide or LTPO display panels on the future iPhones that it has fitted on its Apple Watch.

An earlier report on Bloomberg had also reported a similar leak, saying that at least one of the four new iPhones that are rumoured to be launched would have an LTPO display. The LTPO display is a technology that has the ability to dynamically adjust the screen refresh rates of the Watch in order to save battery life. Not only Bloomberg, but before that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also said that Pro iPhones in this year’s lineup would have LTPO displays along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The report has also stated that Cupertino is likely to announce new MacBook Pros some time between September and November, with the production of the computers set to begin in the third quarter.

Previously, Bloomberg has said that the new iPhone lineup would have a better battery life and improved video recording capabilities, while also having a smaller notch on the screen and being fitted with an A15 chip for faster processing.