Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max available at deep discounts: Details

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s top variant of its most recent iPhone offering, is now available at a huge discount on India iStore.

The authorised reseller is offering discounts of up to Rs 3,000 as cashback and another Rs 18,000 on exchanges for trading in an older device. Post exchange, the effective price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is Rs 108,900.

The Rs 3,000-cashback is available for HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders on both EMI and non-EMI transactions. Customers exchanging old phones will get an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 over and above the exchange value.

However, the exchange must be done through authorised exchange partners Cashify and Servify. While the exchange bonus can be clubbed with card cashbacks, it is valid only for devices valued at Rs 5,000 or above. The offer is applicable only for a limited period or till stocks last.

APPLE IPHONE 13 PRO MAX

The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and supports 120Hz refresh rate. It has an LTPO panel that can dynamically change refresh rates based on content.

The phone is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and features a triple camera setup on the back. The camera features include Night Mode, Smart HDR 4, Apple ProRAW, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is available in graphite, green, silver, gold, and sierra blue colour options.

In a related development, Apple could miss the launch date for the iPhone 14 Max as a global chip shortage has led to production delays. Reports suggest that Apple and its suppliers are working tirelessly to make up for lost time, but pandemic-induced shutdowns in China have compounded their misery. Apple is set to launch its iPhone 14 lineup in September.