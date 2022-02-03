  • MORE MARKET STATS

Apple iPhone 13 available with up to Rs 11,000 discount: Where, how to avail the offer

Apple iPhone 13 is available in Midnight, Blue, Starlight, Pink and Product Red colour options. It comes powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset.

iPhone 13 is said to have 2.5 hours more battery life compared to iPhone 12.

Amazon India is offering exclusive discounts on all variants of Apple 13. Apart from a flat discount amount fixed for all the variants, a customer can even avail extra discount more than the flat price cut with eligible bank cards.

Apple iPhone 13 that starts at a price of Rs 79,990 is listed at Rs 74,900 for the base model of 128GB on Amazon currently. The 256GB variant is listed at Rs 84,900 and the highest 512GB variant at Rs 1,04,900. This means, all three models of the phone are available at discounts of Rs 5,00 on the e-commerce portal.

Buyers of iPhone 13 can even avail extra discounts of up to Rs 6,000 with card payment belonging to SBI Bank (credit cards), ICICI Bank (both debit and credit cards) and Kotak Bank. Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the phone’s purchase, on booking with all of these bank cards. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card holders will get a flat discount of Rs 3,603.

Moreover, there is an extra discount of up to Rs 16,750 on exchanging old smartphones.

Apple iPhone 13 includes dual 12MP sensors with OIS at the back, f/1.6 aperture and the ultra-wide lens gets ƒ/2.4 aperture along with 120- degree field of view and the front camera comes with a 12MP f/2.2 selfie shooter with True Depth. The device is IP68 water and dust resistant.

The handset is available in Midnight, Blue, Starlight, Pink and Product Red colour options. It comes powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset.

