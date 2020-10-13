Apple iPhone 12 series launch event at 10:30PM: How to watch live, what to expect and all details

Whether the speculations were true or not, the iPhone 12 launch has us on our toes!

iPhone 12: The wait for the new Apple iPhone 12 is coming to an end as the smartphone company gears for its launch event scheduled for 10:30 pm IST today. Apple usually holds its launch events for new iPhone variants in September, but the coronavirus pandemic led to a delay in the much-anticipated unveiling. However, new iPad and Apple Watch variants had still been launched back in September. The launch of Apple iPhone 12 could mark the last launch event by the smartphone giant this year. Here’s how you can watch the event and what to expect!

Apple iPhone 12 launch: How to watch the event

The ‘Hi, Speed’ event, which would unveil the newest members of the iPhone family, will be live-streamed from the company’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino. Those who wish to watch the event live would have several options to catch the live streaming. Apple’s official YouTube channel would be live-streaming the event. Apart from that, users would also have the option of watching the event live via the Apple Events page online.

Apple iPhone 12: What to expect

What to expect at the launch, you ask? Well, the launch of new iPhone models is a hyped event every year and is usually surrounded by speculations of what to come. This year is no different. Let’s check out the various speculations doing rounds about the iPhone 12.

A popular speculation is that the iPhone 12 series could include four variants, instead of the usual two or three, with the addition of an iPhone 12 Mini. It is believed that the variants would have different sizes, and iPhone 12 Mini, as the name suggests, would be the smallest. As far as the prices are concerned, it is believed that the iPhone 12 series would start at a lower price than iPhone 11, probably due to the Mini variant.

In the design aspect, the iPhone 12 series could receive a redesign, with the company likely to bring back a more iPhone 4-like design with flatter sides, rather than curved ones.

As far as features are concerned, there are two that are certain – the newly launched iOS 14 and Apple’s new A14 Bionic processor. Moreover, after Apple stated that the new iPad and Apple Watch variants would not include a power adapter in order to reduce plastic use and waste, the same could carry forward to the new iPhone series as well.

Whether the speculations were true or not, the iPhone 12 launch has us on our toes!