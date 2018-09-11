Apple iPhone 12 September 2018 event LIVE streaming in India: How, when and where to watch the keynote address

Apple Event Live Streaming September 2018: Apple will launch three new iPhone models tomorrow

Apple September Launch Event Live Streaming India Online: Apple is set to kick off its ‘Gather round’ event on September 12 to announce a slew of products including the three iPhone models as the showstoppers. The annual event hosted by Apple would ride on big hopes to spur growth in the sales of the iPhone that have lately seen a lacklustre. Apart from the three iPhone models, Apple is poised to launch refresh iPad Pro models, new Apple Watch models, a new ‘affordable’ MacBook, and the forlorn Mac mini that has been longing for an update for a long time.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am PT, which will be 10:30 pm IST in India on September 12. Apple is hosting the big event at the Steve Jobs Theater in California, the company’s swankiest campus to date. The event usually begins on time, so anyone who would be interested in catching it up live might need to follow these steps:

If you own an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or a MacBook, simply go to the Safari browser and navigate to https://www.apple.com/apple-events/september-2018/. It is worth noting that the iPhone and iPad should be running iOS 10 or later while the MacBook is updated to macOS 10.2 or above. On Apple TV, Apple will highlight the launch event hours before it officially begins, you just need to click on it and begin the show.

Besides, those who do not own any Apple device don’t need to fret as Apple provides the live stream on Windows. If you are running Windows 10 on your PC, tablet, or laptop, you can watch the live steam by visiting the URL mentioned above. The supported browsers are Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox only, so you might need to install one of them if you haven’t done already. Needless to say, you need an Internet connection with good speed to watch the live stream lag free.

All of the leaks that rumour mill has bestowed us with points out to the existence of three iPhone models – iPhone XC, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max – continuing with Apple’s traditional nomenclature of iPhone devices every alternate year. There will be two iPhone models – iPhone XS and XS Max – bearing the OLED display while the cheapest of them all, the iPhone XC is said to come with an LCD display, thereby making up for the low price. All three models will be in harmony with the design that will be nearly identical to the iPhone X that introduced last year.

For the first time ever, Apple is highly anticipated to launch a dual-SIM iPhone, in its efforts to win customers after it saw tanking sales of iPhone in countries such as China and India. Reports suggest that the iPhone with dual-SIM support will be limited to the Chinese market only. Moreover, the Face ID technology will be omnipresent on all three models as Apple is believed to let go of the Home button. The most premium iPhone model in the lot is expected to cross last year’s threshold of $1,000 and cost $1,049. We will have a clear picture of everything once the event starts tomorrow. Stay tuned as we will be covering the event live.