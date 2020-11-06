Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max India pre-orders start today; here are all the details

Apple has launched iPhone 12 Mini at a starting price of Rs 69,000 for 64GB storage option.

Apple will be accepting pre-orders for its top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max and the most affordable iphone in the iPhone 12 line-up, aka iPhone 12 Mini in India starting today. Customers interested in purchasing them will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini in India as well as in 50 other countries. The pre-orders in India will start at 6:30 PM (IST). Last month, Apple put up iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on sale. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini, on the other hand, will go on sale starting November 13.

Users pre-ordering iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini can get cashbacks of up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively, if payment is made via EMIs on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards through numerous channels. If bought from a select store, paying with HDFC cards on non-EMI transactions can also provide an additional discount of Rs 1,500.

Apple has launched iPhone 12 Mini at a starting price of Rs 69,000 for 64GB storage option. The other two options in this phone model are 128GB and 256GB and are priced at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively. There are five colour options available for iPhone 12 Mini- red, black, green, white and pacific blue. iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, will start from Rs 1,29,900 for 128GB variant. The other two options are 256GB variant priced at Rs 1,39,900 and 512GB variant that will cost Rs 1,59,900. This phone comes in four colours including pacific blue, silver, gold and graphite.

In terms of display, iPhone 12 Mini boasts of a 5.4-inch OLED display whereas iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with 6.7-inch OLED display. iPhone 12 Mini comes up with a dual camera setup having 12MP wide and ultra-wide angle sensor. However, iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 12MP telephoto and LIDAR sensor in addition to the two sensors present in the other phone.

Both phones, set for launch in a week, run on the company’s A14 Bionic chipset. These iPhones are also 5G enabled. For charging, the phones offer Qi and Magsafe wireless charging support. These models are IP68 rated and that means that the phones will be able to withstand a fall in water that is 6m deep for 30 minutes.