Apple iPhone lover? iPhone 12 may get this massive upgrade! Check details

Apple iPhone 12 expected features: iPhone 12 is one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch this year. Rumours surrounding the next iPhone have started coming in and it expected that Apple may update the RAM of its upcoming iPhone 12. According to a report by UBS analysts, Timothy Arcuri and Munjal Shah, next year’s iPhone may have a 6.7-inch screen with a 6GB RAM which supposedly will be known as the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The report which has been seen by MacRumours further adds that the iPhone 12 Pro may come with a 6.1-inch screen and also sport a 6GB RAM.

If true, this will certainly be a big upgrade for all iPhone lovers who are looking to buy the iPhone this year.

However, customers need to note that the 6GB RAM version may only be available in the high-end versions of the iPhone. Other than this, reports have revealed that the new iPhone set to launch next year will not have a front camera. If this is true then it is highly likely that the iPhones which are set to launch this year might come with a pop-up selfie camera.

Alongside the high-end iPhones, Apple is also reportedly working on the successor of iPhone 11 which has been a popular iPhone throughout the world.

The iPhone 11 was launched in 2019 alongside iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. iPhone 11 is the successor of the hugely popular iPhone XR and comes with dual cameras at the rear end of the smartphone.

Earlier this month, reports suggested that the new iPhone will most certainly come with 5G support. However, there is no official confirmation from the Cupertino-based tech giant on these rumours, which is why Apple fans will have to wait patiently till the new iPhones are launched.