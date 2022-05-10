Eyeing the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini? Flipkart, Amazon offering huge discounts; Details

Swooned over the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini but found the prices a bit too high? Flipkart and Amazon India have put the two models up for sale with huge discounts, varying according to the storage and colour differences.

The e-commerce giants are also offering exchange offers on the models. However, some of the colour variants and storage options are unavailable and not part of the discounted offerings.

Amazon is selling the 64 GB variant of the Apple iPhone 12 at a discount of Rs 11,910. The retail price of the phone is Rs 65,900. The blue and white variants will be available for a Rs 11,000 discount, while the red variant is available for a discount of Rs 9,910. The green and purple colour options come with a discount of Rs 8,910.

The 128 GB variant is available on the platform at a discount of up to Rs. 11,000 from a retail price of Rs 70,900. The 256 GB variant boasts a discount of Rs 26,901 from a retail price of Rs 94,900.

Also Read | Covid-19, inflation lead to third consecutive quarterly decline in India’s smartphone sales

The e-commerce giant is also offering up to Rs 11,650 off on exchange and up to Rs 2,000 off on credit cards from Bank of Baroda.

The iPhone 12 Mini is not available on Amazon.

On Flipkart, all colour variants of the 64 GB variant of the iPhone 12 are being offered at a discount of Rs 10,910. All colour variants of the 128 GB model come at a Rs 9,910 discount. The 256 GB model is unavailable on Flipkart.

Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 9,901 on the blue, black, red, and white colour variants of the 64 GB iPhone 12 Mini, which has a retail price of Rs 59,900. The green and purple variants are unavailable on Flipkart as is the 128 GB iPhone 12 Mini.

Also Read | Apple to launch second-generation AirPods Pro in September-October, says report

The 256 GB iPhone 12 Mini is also available at a discount of Rs 9,901. Flipkart is also offering an exchange rate of up to Rs 13,000 for the iPhone 12 Mini and Rs 3,250 off or a 10% discount on credit card transactions using a State Bank of India card.