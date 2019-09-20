Apple iPhone 11 now up for pre-orders with Rs 6,000 discount, Apple Watch Series 5 available too

Apple iPhone 11 is now available for pre-order in India. The iPhone 11 is an upgraded version of the iPhone XR which was one of the most popular smartphones last year. The iPhone 11 comes with dual rear cameras while retaining the Liquid Retina Display. The 64GB version of the new iPhone is priced at Rs 64,900; for the 128GB variant, customers have to pay Rs 69,990 in India and the 256GB variant of the iPhone is available for Rs 79,990.

The iPhone 11 is available to pre-book on Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm Mall. As an introductory offer, both the e-marketplaces are discounting the price of all three iPhone 11 models by Rs 6,000 when bought using an HDFC credit or debit card. The new iPhone will begin shipping from September 27.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is also up for pre-booking across all three websites. The base model costs Rs 40,900 while the top-end model can be pre-booked at Rs 73,900.

At its annual event earlier this month, Apple launched three new iPhone models – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max – following the last year’s pattern. This year every model of the new iPhone added a camera to the existing ones and for the first time, Apple launched a triple-camera phone on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Alongside this Apple also launched their new streaming service which will be available for users across the globe from 1st November 2019. The streaming service will cost Rs 99 per month in India and will come with a one week trial basis. However, it is important to note that in other countries the streaming service will be free for the first month. It can give some serious competition to Netflix because of its competitive pricing.

The company has also announced Apple Arcade, a gaming service which will be loaded with 100 plus games that can be used across different Apple devices. Apple Arcade will also be available for a price of Rs 99 per month in India and comes with a 1 month free trial as well.