Apple iPhone 11: A good upgrade for anyone on iPhone 7

When it was launched last year, the iPhone XR was the third more affordable phone. Its successor, the iPhone 11, is however the base model for what Apple has to offer in 2019. There is no R in the same of the successor and that is thanks to the big success of the iPhone XR. With the iPhone 11, which is even more affordable than its predecessor, Apple must be hoping to go a step further in sales. But does the iPhone 11 have the fire power to become a runaway success across the world? After all, it is not just the price that matters to a lot of users.

The iPhone 11 looks a lot like the iPhone XR. In fact, it is the same, except for the camera module which now is a square with two lenses, a flash and a microphone. The camera slot has a trademark iPhone look, even though it is the first time Apple has used it, because the shape is similar to that of the app icons on iOS. The 6.1-inch LCD display has been left untouched, though it now adds Dolby Vision and HDR 10 making the viewing experience much more pleasurable.

The one feature that has all Apple fans excited is the dual camera on the iPhone 11. The phone has two 12MP cameras, one wide and the other ultra-wide. The wide-angle camera itself is not a new concept, but Apple’s take of a wide-angle camera is. In fact, the 120-degree field of view is packed into a 4:3 frame which is unique and given a who new perspective.

The iPhone 11 is also a good handycam replacement because you can shoot 4K at 60FPS using both the lenses and this ability to switch to ultra-wide for video is seamless. I loved the fact that even with slow-motion, both the lenses come into play. The video experience on this phone is the smoothest I have seen so far and it also stays cool even after long 4K shoots.

Apple has also rolled out its version of a Night Shot with the iPhone 11 series. The camera takes a series of images and patches it up to give you a bright, colourful and vibrant image even in pitch darkness. The effect is almost magical, but also eerily unreal. This “magic” is powered by the A13 Bionic processor which has enough intelligence to be able to decide it is time to switch on the mode, take images before the user presses the trigger, then take more when she does and package all of that into a composite image. The camera is like a torch, shedding light where there is none. This is computational photography at its best, despite the noise you will still see in the photo.

The battery life on the iPhone 11 has improved slightly, so on certain days you might end up getting more juice out of this phone with maybe an hour extra before you reach for the charger. And you have fast-charging on the phone now and can get up to 50% battery in just about 30 minutes.

The best feature of this new iPhone is the price, though. At `64,900 in India, this phone is way cheaper than what the iPhone XR was when it launched. Add a few deals and you might get it for even less. With an overall package that is dependable and packs a punch in terms of features and processing power, the iPhone 11 makes a good upgrade for anyone on iPhone 7 or earlier models. But for others, it might be better to hold on for another year. Also, it offers a choice for those looking at an expensive Android option. This iPhone might just kill it.

Estimated street price: Rs 64,900