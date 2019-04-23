Apple iPhone 11 to sport three cameras, 12-megapixel FaceTime camera: Analyst

Apple is set to upgrade the camera set up on the iPhone line that is set to launch later this year. The upcoming iPhone will see triple cameras at the back, whereas the FaceTime camera will sport a 12-megapixel front shooter, which is an upgrade from the 7-megapixel camera currently available, as per Ming-Chi Kuo's latest notes. After predicting that 2019 iPhone series will feature OLED displays, Kuo, in his notes, has said that the triple cameras will make it to the top two models - one with a 5.8-inch display and another having a 6.5-inch display. According to Kuo, who is known for his accurate Apple predictions, the 2019 iPhone family will sport a new super wide 12-megapixel lens to answer the counterparts from rival companies. (Samsung Galaxy S10+ has three cameras at the back). The front camera lens and the super wide lens will be in black which will make them match with the bezel, much like what Galaxy S10+ features in the form of the punch-hole. Kuo, in his predictions, also said that Apple is planning to upgrade the front camera on all the models of the iPhone which will be launched this year. The 7-megapixel FaceTime camera residing on the fascia of the iPhone released recently will be supplanted by a more efficient 12-megapixel sensor. Apple had launched iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max last year as the flagship phones. The iPhone XS was launched for $999 and the XS Max was priced at $1,099 for the 64GB variant. It will be interesting to see if Apple launches the new iPhone models for the same price again this year. Apple had also introduced the iPhone XR which was priced at $749 for the base model of the phone. The cheaper iPhone sported a single camera at the back along with a 6.1-inch LCD display. The announcement of the new iPhone is expected to be made at an event in September this year.