Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip, iPad 2022 sale in India starts today: Check prices, specs and more

Apple recently launched the all new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) along with the redesigned base iPad (2022). The recently launched iPads have gone on sale now; therefore – now available to purchase. The two new iPad Pro models are equipped with the latest Apple’s M2 chip, whereas the base iPad variant packs an Apple A14 Bionic chipset. It doesn’t end here; all the latest iPads come with the revamp and all new iPadOS 16 out of the box which comes with multiple new features.

Apple iPad (2022): Price, availability

Apple iPad (2022) starts at Rs 44,900 for the base Wi-Fi only variant with 64GB of internal storage, meanwhile the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 59,900. iPad (2022)’s Wi-Fi + Cellular comes in two variants as well – 64GB and 256GB priced at Rs 59,900 and Rs 74,900 respectively.

iPad (2022) comes in four colour options – Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. It is available to purchase on Apple store, and other offline or online retail stores.

Apple iPad Pro (2022): Price, availability

Apple iPad Pro (2022) comes in two display variants – 11-inch and 12.9-inch.

The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs 81,900 for the base Wi-Fi variant and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.

There are two colour options available – Space Grey and Silver. Add on to that, the iPad Pro (2022) – both the variants – are available in five storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 1TB and 2TB as well.

Apple iPad (2022): Specifications, features

Apple’s latest entry level offering in the tablet segment, iPad (2022) comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with peak brightness of 500 nits, and 1,640×2,360-pixel resolution. This year’s entry level iPad packs Apple A14 Bionic chip coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of camera, Apple has packed the iPad with 12MP sensor on the front and the rear camera has been updated to support 4K recording and 120 fps slow-mo videos. It boots with iPadOS 16 out of the box. Furthermore, it comes with support for the latest 5G network (on select variants) and Wi-Fi 6 as well.

Apple iPad Pro (2022): Specifications, features

Apple’s latest top dollar iPad segment – iPad Pro (2022) comes in two variants – 11-inch and 12.9-inch display. While the 11-inch iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina display with a 1,688×2,388-pixel resolution, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets a Liquid Retina XDR display with a 2,048×2,732-pixel resolution. Both are packed with up to 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion. Furthermore, these iPads can also detect Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above the screen which could be highly beneficial for artists. In terms of performance, they pack an Apple M2 chipset.

The installed camera goes up to 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor installed on front with a Center stage technology. On the rear, both feature a 12MP wide-angle sensor and a 10MP ultra-wide sensor, coupled with a LiDAR scanner.