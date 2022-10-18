Apple iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip launched in India; price starts at Rs 81,900

Apple has launched the iPad Pro 2022 refresh in India alongside global markets. The new iPad Pro, which is available in a choice of 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, is mostly the same as the older iPad Pro from last year. The biggest difference is coming by way of core hardware. The 2022 iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s M2 chip (the 2021 models were M1-based).

This obviously unlocks a ton of performance enhancements including ProRes video capture. Apple says the 8-core CPU in the M2 chip is up to 15 percent faster than the one on the M1 while the 10-core GPU can deliver up to 35 percent faster graphics. Machine learning tasks will also see improvements courtesy the M2’s 16-core Neural Engine. Most competing tablets already have a hard time matching the iPad’s performance. If anything, the M2 should make this gap even wider.

Apple is also bringing all-new “hover” functionality to the Apple Pencil –in this generation— which seems to be using a combination of hardware and software (iPadOS 16) so the iPad Pro will be able to detect it “up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it” for a seemingly more effortless experience while sketching and illustrating.

Rest of the specs are more or less the same as before. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a Mini LED-based Liquid Retina XDR display. The 11-inch model is sticking with a Liquid Retina display. On the front, you get the same 12MP ultra-wide-angle TrueDepth camera with a 122-degree field-of-view, still in portrait orientation for some reason even as the entry-level iPad has simultaneously been updated with landscape. On the back, you get 12MP wide and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

Rounding off the package are quad speakers, USB C, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G.

The iPad Pro will be available in as many as five configurations (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB) and two finishes (silver and space gray).

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 81,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 1,27,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Apple says the new iPad Pro 2022 is available to order starting today, October 18, itself from its website and shipping starts from October 26.