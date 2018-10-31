Apple iPad Pro 2018, MacBook Air 2018 price in India announced: How much you spend

By: | Updated: October 31, 2018 11:22 AM

Apple on Wednesday confirmed the price of its newly-launched iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Mac Mini in India. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi+ Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 (Wi-Fi model) and Rs 103,900 for the Wi-Fi+ Cellular model. The second-generation Apple Pencil for the new iPad Pro will be available for Rs 10,900.

The new iPad Pro models will be available later in 2018 in India. Apple on Tuesday introduced the new iPad Pro with all-screen design, Face ID, A12X Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine and up to 1TB internal storage. The iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations, as well as a new 1TB option through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

The new “Smart Keyboard Folio” for the new iPad Pro is available in space grey for Rs 15,900 Afor the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 17,900 Afor the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. A new Smart Folio for iPad Pro in a protective, polyurethane folio design will be available for Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Starting at Rs 114,900, the new MacBook Air is available to order through Apple Authorised Resellers in India, starting November 7. The new graphics configuration option for MacBook Pro will be available to order through Apple Authorised Resellers, starting November 14. Starting at Rs 75,900, the new Mac mini is also available in India from November 7.

