Apple iPad 10.2-inch to now be available 10 days earlier during festive season in India

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) will be available in India starting October 4. Apple India website has updated the availability information for its latest iPad model from October 14 to 10 days earlier in a build up to the festive season. Major e-tailers are rallying to hoard huge profits from the ongoing mega sales where dollops of discount and cashback offers are on the table. Apple’s most-selling product, iPhone, is selling for much lower value.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch comes in two models on the basis of connectivity. The Wi-Fi only model comes in two variants – 32GB costs Rs 29,900 and the 128GB model is priced at Rs 37,900. The Wi-Fi + Cellular (LTE) version too has two storage models – the 32GB model is priced at Rs 40,900 while the 128GB version costs Rs 48,900. All four models will be available via e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, Amazon, and Paytm Mall, and offline authorised retailers across the country. The colour variants for the iPad 10.2-inch are Space Grey, Silver, and Gold.

Alongside the iPhone 11 models, Apple launched a new entrant to its standard iPad series – the iPad 10.2-inch that comes with Apple Pencil support. It has a Retina Display measuring 10.2-inch in size. The tablet is powered by Apple A10 Fusion chip and has up to 128GB storage capacity. It is also compatible with Smart Keyboards and Bluetooth keyboards, turning the iPad into a PC. It has an 8-megapixel f/2.4 camera on the back with features such as HDR and Hybrid IR filter. There is a 1.2-megapixel FaceTime camera on the iPad 10.2-inch. It has Touch ID for fingerprint authentication.