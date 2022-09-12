Apple iOS 16 out today: Check if your iPhone is eligible, how to update, and everything to know

Your iPhone will likely get a new operating system today. Apple’s latest operating system, iOS16, is set to hit select iPhone models today, starting from 10PM. The roll out date was announced by the company at its FarOut event alongside the launch of iPhone 14 lineup, new smartwatches including Apple Ultra smartwatch and AirPods Pro 2.

Apple first revealed iOS16 at its developer conference held in June this year with beta testing rolling out shortly after it. The new update will now be finally available for all in a stable version. The new OS focusses on several new upgrades like edit and unsend iMessages, ability to add widgets to the lock screen, iCloud Shared Photo Library to share photos with loved ones and family, Live Text feature to pull text from videos as well as photos, and more.

List of all eligible iPhones: The latest iOS16 is not compatible with very old iPhones. The new operating system will support iPhone 8 and above models. The list is- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

How to update your iPhone to iOS16: Before you start the update, it is advisable to back up your data. Apple also suggests you to archive your back up. Ensure that your phone’s battery is up to 60% and is connected to WiFi. To get the new operating system, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on the Upgrade to iOS 16 at the bottom of the screen and then Download and Install, or you may be directed automatically to Download and Install. Enter your passcode and tap on Install now. In case you don’t have enough space on your phone for the update, you’ll get a message asking to temporarily remove apps. Tap on Continue, and the apps will be restored when the installation is finished. You can also manually remove apps before updating.

iOS16 highlights: Apple’s new operating system comes with host of new features like a new editable lock screen with ability to add widgets, Focus mode, swap between photos on lock screen, Live activities and more. There are other striking features also like ability to edit, recall or mark unread the iMessages, share an iCloud photo library with up to five people, smart search corrections for mail, schedule or unsend mail, Live text for videos, easy shortcut setups steps for Siri and more.

ALSO READ| Apple Watch Ultra to sell with Rs 4,000 discount; Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE with up to Rs 3,000 discount: Details