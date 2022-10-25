Apple iOS 16.1 now rolling out for iPhones: How to install update, top features, and everything else you need to know

Apple has finally released its much-awaited iOS 16.1 for iPhones. Ever since the iOS 16 was launched, it received mixed reaction – while it never failed to impress folks with its customisation features, it disappointed the other section with its “buggy” performance, as per multiple reports on social media.

One big feature of the iOS 16 was the comeback of battery percentage to iPhones – it wasn’t there on notch-packed iPhones. With iOS 16.1, the battery icon is redesigned for users to serve a better readability.

The iOS 16.1 update is now available for users in India. It is available for all the iPhones which are able to run iOS 16 – iPhone 8 and later. The update includes several bug fixes and improvements.

Users can navigate to Settings > General > Software Update to check for the update on their iPhone.

What are the new features in iOS 16.1?

iOS 16.1 introduces several new features including Live Activities which are basically pinned notifications to lock screen which show live updates of ongoing activities – delivery app tracking, sports scores, etc. Furthermore, it will also integrate with the new Dynamic Island which is exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Other features include the redesigned battery percentage icon – and the battery percentage icon will also be visible on iPhone models which weren’t displaying it even after iOS 16.

How to install iOS 16.1?

iOS 16.1 is ready to download for all the eligible iPhone models – iPhone 8 and later. Therefore, all that you need to do is navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and Download and Install.

It is recommended that all users backup their data via iCloud or a PC/Mac, as well as via other backup methods. Users should make enough room for the upgrade to download and lastly, users should make sure to charge their iPhone to at least 80% capacity and connect to Wi-Fi before beginning the download.