Apple iOS 12 rolls out tonight: Release time in India, eligible devices, how to download, and more

iOS 12 will be released at 10:30 pm tonight

Apple iOS 12 will roll out to all the eligible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices worldwide tonight. Apple at its iPhone event announced that the iOS 12, which has been available under the beta channel, will be available to more users. The iOS 12 brings a host of improvements for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices such as better Face ID, enhanced notifications, better Apple Maps, and more.

In India, the rollout is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST so if you own any of the eligible devices, the update will be downloaded if the settings are turned on. Here’s a list of all the eligible devices that will get the iOS 12 update and how you can proceed with the installation process.

iOS 12 Eligible Device List

The following iPhone models will be eligible to get the iOS 12 as and when it becomes available:

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xr

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 5s

It is worth noting the iPhone Xs and Xs Max will be available starting September 28 in India while the iPhone Xr won’t hit the shelves until October 26. All three iPhone models will come running iOS 12 out-of-the-box.

For the iPad models, the iOS 12 will arrive on the following:

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

And lastly, the only iPod model that will get the update is iPod touch 6th generation

How to download and install iOS 12?

To start with the process, you need to head to the Settings on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, followed by a tap on General > Software update after 10:30 pm IST on September 17. Generally, if you have turned on the auto-download settings, the OTA update will be notified to you. But in case you do it manually, you need to tap on Check for updates. The update is said to be 2.77GB in size, so you need to make sure you have enough space on your device. Also, you should ensure your device is charged at least 50 per cent before beginning the process.

Needless to say, you should back all your data up to iCloud or your computer using iTunes before initiating the update process. Your Apple ID and password will be required by the device before the update starts, so if you have misplaced them, you need to reset the password. Alternatively, the update can be downloaded and installed on your device using iTunes. Simply connect your device to a computer, open iTunes, click the device icon (iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch), and then click on Check for software update, to begin with the process.

What’s new in iOS 12?

iOS 12 is the successive update to the iOS 11 that rolled out last year. The hallmark feature of iOS 12 is Memoji perhaps, which is essentially a custom version of Animoji. Memoji will let you caricature yourself into an Animoji that will imitate your expressions in motion. iOS 12 will bring the Group FaceTime feature that will allow up to 32 people to video call one another simultaneously. The Apple Maps app is getting smarter and better with new and subtle design changes.

Apple is also focusing on the digital health by introducing the Screen Time feature. This will let you understand how much time you spend looking at the screen and what apps you use the most. You can even set App Limits to restrict the usage. The Downtime feature will let you set a time limit within which the notifications from the selected apps will be turned off, so they don’t bother you during your important time. The Notifications on iOS will be, for the first time, appear in groups, much like Android. The notifications from an app won’t be shown individually, which has been looked down upon by many users. Siri is getting Shortcuts so that you can trigger a series of commands by just one tap. You can read about all the new features coming in iOS 12 on the Apple website.