Apple India Diwali sale goes live: iPhone 14, iPhone 13, MacBooks and more at up to Rs 7000 discount

Apple India is holding a festive sale on its website. As part of Apple’s “limited time offer”, customers have a chance to buy Apple devices at easy no cost EMI options and up to Rs 7000 discount. But there’s a catch. The discount is applicable only on orders over Rs 41900. Also, this offer is only for HDFC Bank credit card and American Express card holders.

“Take advantage of instant savings with qualifying HDFC Bank credit cards and American Express cards to get 7% instant Cashback savings up to ₹7000 on the purchase price of your new Apple products on orders over Rs 41900,” the company writes on its website.

Apple further informs that cancelling or returning a new item after you’ve placed your order may change your eligibility for cashback savings or require adjustments to your savings amount. Because you will receive the savings as an instant credit at the time of purchase, any adjustments will be deducted from your refund amount.

You can also buy a new iPhone in exchange of older smartphone and save up to Rs 46120 on your purchase. These offers are available across all Apple products including iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPads, and MacBooks.

iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 while the Pro model Rs 129900. After a discount of Rs 7000, the starting price of iPhone 14 comes down to Rs 72,000 while for Pro it is Rs 122,900.

iPhone SE that starts at Rs 49900, can be availed at Rs 42,900 during the sale. The iPhone 13 that sells at starting price of Rs 69,900 on other days can be bought for Rs 62,900 during the sale.

Flipkart is giving a better discount on iPhone 13. The phone is currently listed at a start price of Rs 57,990 on Flipkart and there’s extra discount of up to Rs 16,500 on exchange for the customers. This further lowers the price to Rs 41,490. This is for the base 128GB model.