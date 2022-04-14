Apple iMovie for iOS update brings new Magic Movie, Storyboards video editing features: See Details

Apple has announced an updated iMovie app for the iPad and the iPhone with two new video projects — Magic Movie and Storyboards.

The Magic Movie function instantly creates a custom video from clips and photos a user selects, automatically adding transitions, effects, and music, Apple said. Storyboards helps users learn to edit and improve video storytelling with pre-made templates for popular videos on social media platforms, such as cooking tutorials, DIY videos, science experiments, product reviews, and others.

“Storyboards makes it easy to get started with flexible shot lists and step-by-step guidance on which clips to capture for each video type,” Apple said in a statement.

Also Read | iQOO Z6 Pro 5G India launch on April 27; Snapdragon 778G 5G chip & 66W fast charging confirmed

“For those who want to create a video even faster, Magic Movie instantly creates a polished video from the clips and photos a user selects, automatically adding transitions, effects, and music to the edit. Both new features include a range of styles to help personalize the final look and feel of a video, including titles, filters, transitions, color palettes, and music, all designed to work together.”

Apple also updated iMovie for macOS with support for importing Magic Movie and Storyboard projects created with iOS. Apple is rolling out the free updates on the App Store across its iPad, iPhone, and Mac lineup.

Also Read | Kolhapur man among Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ macro photography challenge winners and here’s his winning shot

Apple also updated the Final Cut Pro, Motion, and Compressor on macOS with optimised performance on Mac Studio. The new Final Cut Pro also supports importing Storyboards and Magic Movie projects created using iMovie.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing said in the statement: “iMovie has empowered millions of people around the world to create and share their stories through video.”

“This latest version of iMovie, featuring Storyboards and Magic Movie, simplifies video creation even further, and we think it will continue to inspire the next wave of video creators to dive in and get started.”