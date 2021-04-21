Apple iMac refresh launched with sleek design, M1 chip and choice of 7 colours: Specs, price and everything to know

The new iMac comes in a choice of seven vibrant colours.

Apple launched the next-generation iMac alongside the new iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K and AirTag item tracker at its ‘Spring Loaded’ virtual event on Tuesday night. Like the iPad Pro, the big headlining feature of the iMac is Apple’s custom M1 system on chip. Not only does this bring performance gains, it also allows the all-in-one to have a “much more compact and remarkably thin design.” Accentuating its razor-sharp profile further are a choice of seven vibrant colours.

The iMac is just 11.5mm thin, according to Apple. The smaller logic board allows for such a setup. The iMac is so compact (the back is now completely flat), Apple said it occupies 50 percent less space than the previous gen model so it can easily fit into many more places. It has two fans which are claimed to run quite most of the time (under 10dB).

Apple has also made changes on the front. The iMac features a 24-inch display in a chassis that is only slightly bigger than the 21.5-inch version. It has slimmer bezels on three sides – though there is still a sizeable chin. Speaking of credentials, it has a 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and over a billion colours.

There is a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a 3-mic array, and a six-speaker sound system that also supports spatial audio when playing video with Dolby Atmos.

For connectivity, the iMac comes with up to four USB C ports including two Thunderbolt ports. it charges via a new magnetic power connector with adapter – this also houses an additional 1Gbps Ethernet port on the top-end model.

Apple will also offer three models of Magic Keyboard with aluminum enclosures, colour-matched to the respective iMacs (green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver). The bunded keyboard will also feature Touch ID.

Apple iMac India prices and availability

The iMac with 7-core GPU, 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD starts at Rs 1,19,900. Colour options available include green, pink, blue, and silver.

The model with 8-core GPU, 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and two additional USB 3 ports starts at Rs 1,39,900. Colour options available include green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

It will be available for order starting April 30 and shipping in the second half of May.