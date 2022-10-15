Apple hikes iPhone SE 2022 price in India by Rs 6,000; check new price here

Apple iPhone SE 2022 has become expensive in India by Rs 6,000. The smartphone when launched was considered to be Apple’s most affordable iPhone, priced at Rs 43,900. Following the price hike, the smartphone has been priced at Rs 49,900 for its standard 64 GB model.

With the price hike of the standard variant, all the other variant’s prices have also been increased. The iPhone SE 3 128 GB storage variant’s price has gone from Rs 48,900 to Rs 54,900 while the 256 GB variant’s price has shot up from Rs 58,900 to Rs 64,900.

The above-mentioned prices of the iPhone SE 3 can be seen on the official Apple website. However, the company has not mentioned the exact reason behind the price hike.

All customers looking to buy the smartphone at a lower price can purchase it via Flipkart. Flipkart is currently having its Big Diwali Sale where the smartphone is priced a bit cheaper.

Looking at Flipkart, Apple iPhone SE 3 64GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 47,990, while the 128 GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 52,990 and finally the 256 GB variant is being sold at Rs 52,990.

There are chances that their prices could further go down by using other offers and discounts available on the website.

Speaking of specifications, the device comes powered by the A15 Bionic chipset and is eligible for the recently launch iOS 16 update. The smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. Other than this, the handset also comes with an IP67-certified build.

In terms of photography, the iPhone SE 3 comes with a single 12 MP wide-angle camera lens at the back whereas on the front, there is a 7 MP camera.

Lastly, the Apple iPhone SE 3 comes in three colour options- Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) Red.

