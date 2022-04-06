Apple hikes AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, AirPods prices in India by up to Rs 6,200: Check new prices here

Apple has hiked prices of its AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max in India by up to 10%.



The Cupertino-based tech giant has hiked the Apple AirPods Pro price by Rs 1,400, while the AirPods (3rd generation) price has been bumped up by Rs 2,000. The AirPods Max has seen a price increase of Rs 6,200. The increase in pricing is reflected online through Apple’s official website. However, the company is yet to specify a reason for the price hike.



It is being suggested, however, that the price hike was a result of India’s recent move to hike customs duty that will impact products imported from other countries. Apple only assembles select iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and the iPhone SE, in India. The company is expected to start production of the iPhone 13 in India as well from next month.

The price revision by Apple was first spotted by tipster Pururaj Dutta. As a result of the hikes, the Apple AirPods Pro is now selling in India for Rs 26,300, up from Rs 24,900. The AirPods (3rd generation) is now priced at Rs 20,500, up from Rs 18,500, while the AirPods Max? is listed at Rs 66,100, up from Rs 59,900.



Apple launched the AirPods Pro in 2019 with active noise cancellation (ANC) and dedicated Transparency mode. The headphones support Spatial Audio and are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance.

The AirPods (3rd generation) truly wireless stereo earbuds were launched in September 2021 with hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ voice assistant feature. It also supports Dolby Atmos in Apple Music and comes with Adaptive EQ support, offering up to six hours of listening time and up to four hours of talk time.



The premium AirPods Max were introduced in 2020 and come equipped with an H1 chip in each ear cup. They have nine microphones, offering up to 20 hours of listening time with the ANC feature turned on.