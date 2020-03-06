Apple, Google join Twitter and Facebook in war against fake news on Coronavirus

Apple and Google have taken this action as these apps were manipulating the reliable data made available by health agencies.

Coronavirus is spreading rampantly across the world and so are the rumors relating to it. In an effort to curb the fake news and misinformation being spread across the world, on the internet, tech giants Google and Apple have begun their action plan on apps that divulge false information about the virus.

As per a report in the CNBC, Apple is set to remove all the coronavirus-related mobile software/apps which are not recognized by any health organizations or the government from its platform. On the other hand, Google disabled searches related to Coronavirus on its Play Store to stop these apps from being downloaded by end-users. Apple and Google have taken this action as these apps were manipulating the reliable data made available by health agencies such as WHO to create unreliable dashboards or live maps.

An app called ‘virus tracker appears as the top result on when users search Covid-19 in the Apple App Store. The app is built by a developer named Healthlynked which works on the WHO data and maps where confirmed cases have been registered.

Google Play has made a website named “Coronavirus: Stay informed” live with suggested apps, including software from the CDC, Red Cross, and Twitter.

Further, social media giants such as Twitter and Facebook have upped their game as well in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The CNBC report added that Facebook is committed to limit the spread of misinformation about the virus but without suppressing helpful information for the people. Facebook said it is working closely with global health agencies to enable people with accurate information about the virus. Facebook said it is closely coordinating with leading health organisations to make it easier for people to connect with accurate information about the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On the other hand, Twitter said it has invested a big chunk of money to develop proactiveness to ensure trends, searches, and other tools of the app are free of any malicious behavior. The company is also likely to halt the function of auto-suggest results which very often diverts users to unreliable sources of information.