Apple, Google, and Microsoft to expand support for radically more secure FIDO ‘passwordless’ sign-in

Apple, Google, and Microsoft, today, committed to expanding support for the FIDO Standard to accelerate availability of a universal “passwordless” sign‑in option for end-users. Created by FIDO and the World Wide Web Consortium, the new standard aims to allow apps and websites to have a single, secure, and unified login across different devices, even platforms like Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS.

Apple, Google, and Microsoft offer support for the FIDO Standard, already, but the current implementation is seemingly not 100% foolproof as users are still required to log into each app or website on every new device, before they can go completely passwordless. But soon this will change, as Apple, Google, and Microsoft will allow users to access their FIDO credentials on all of their devices without having to register separately for each account.

Another thing to note here is that all this will work regardless of the platform or web browser being used to login. Also, users having multiple devices will be able to authenticate a new device using an already authenticated nearby device.

Passwords, it is no secret, are more susceptible to security breaches. The chances of being hacked increases, even more, when passwords are reused, which is again, more commonplace than you’d think. Password management tools and two-factor authentication have surely made things more secure, but FIDO and brands like Apple, Google, and Microsoft that are supporting it clearly believe that more can be done.

The idea behind the FIDO Standard is that users will make use of the same actions— fingerprint or face, or a device PIN— they use multiple times each day to, also, log into apps and websites. Since all this data resides locally on device, already, it is less likely to be hacked. Even one-time passcodes sent over SMS can be spoofed. The tech, or standard, is nothing short of being revolutionary, as Apple mentions in its press release calling it “radically more secure when compared to passwords and legacy multi-factor technologies.”

The expanded capabilities are expected to be available on Apple, Google, and Microsoft platforms “over the course of the coming year.” We might hear something from Apple and Google, at least, at the upcoming WWDC 2022 and Google I/O 2022 developer events.

