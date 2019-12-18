Apple, Google, Amazon to create common standard for smart home devices

By: |
Published: December 18, 2019 8:08:44 PM

The project "aims to improve the consumer experience of trying to use smart home products that aren't compatible with each other," according to a statement by the new working group.

Apple, Amazon, Google, smart home devices, Apple Siri, Google Assistant, smart home products, home systems“We believe that the protocol has the potential to be widely adopted across home systems and assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and others.” (Reuters photo)

Amazon, Apple and Google announced plans Wednesday to develop a common technology standard for smart home products, in a move aimed at enabling more connected devices to speak to each other. The project “aims to improve the consumer experience of trying to use smart home products that aren’t compatible with each other,” according to a statement by the new working group.

“We believe that the protocol has the potential to be widely adopted across home systems and assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and others.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple, Google, Amazon to create common standard for smart home devices
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of tracking
2New lawsuit accuses Apple, Microsoft profit from child cobalt miners
3Facebook to pilot new fact-checking program with community reviewers