Apple goes economical with iPhone 11 India pricing at Rs 64,900: All you should know

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max were unveiled at Steve Jobs Theater on Tuesday, carrying forward the legacy of Apple’s showstopper devices. As expected, the three iPhone models rock an Apple A13 Bionic processor that is claimed to be two times faster than the one on last year’s model, along with the battery life, which is variably bigger on each handset as compared to their prequel models. The new iPhone models, however, bring a radical change to the cameras with the addition of an additional sensor to each model. The iPhone 11 has two rear cameras, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have three sensors at the back, that leapfrog Apple’s plans to take on its rivals with the growing propensity of outdoing them.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said that the iPhone XR is the company’s most popular iPhone model from last year’s line. Which is why, the company is not discontinuing the iPhone XR and will now be selling it at $599, which translates to around Rs 44,000. Apple is also continuing to sell the iPhone 8, which will now be available at $449, roughly Rs 32,300. Now, coming to the India pricing of the iPhone 11 series, here’s what you will shell out for each model:

iPhone 11 will start at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage model. It will be available in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, (PRODUCT)RED, and White colours.

iPhone 11 Pro starting price is Rs 99,900 for the 64GB model. The colour variants of the iPhone 11 Pro are Gold, Space Grey, Silver, Midnight Green.

iPhone 11 Pro Max, finally, will be the most expensive model at Rs 1,09,900 onwards. It has the same colour models as the iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in India starting September 27 across authorised resellers, including online platforms such as Paytm Mall, Amazon, and Flipkart. Paytm Mall already announced it will be handing out a cashback of Rs 10,000 on the purchase of any of the iPhone models launched today.

Last year, Apple launched the iPhone XR at Rs 76,900, which is more than Rs 10,000 higher than the pricing of the iPhone 11. Apple may be taking baby steps again in India after the US put restrictions on trade with China, where a large fraction of iPhone manufacturing is carried out.

In terms of specifications, not a lot has changed. Besides the new and improved processor, the iPhone 11 series now uses an enhanced image signalling processor to map images via more than one cameras. The iPhone 11 has one 12-megapixel wide and one 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensors, that Apple said can enlarge the canvas area seamlessly. While the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have three 12-megapixel sensors – one wide, one ultra-wide, and one telephoto that can offer up to 4x optical zoom. Apple said the information from one sensor is relayed to other sensors so that the transition between the sensors can be smooth. All three camera record 4K videos at 60fps that can be edited on the device itself at advanced level. For selfies, there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with slow-motion recording for 1080p videos at 120fps. All three iPhone models will run iOS 13 with Dark Mode and a whole bunch of new features that were announced at WWDC this year.