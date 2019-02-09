Apple fixes FaceTime bug, new iOS 12.1.4 update available; big bounty for teenager founding bug

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 11:39 AM

Now all iOS users have to install the security update on their phone, given that it fixes a major privacy flaw in the FaceTime app from Apple.

Apple announces reward to teenager for fixing the bug. (Representational/Reuters)

Apple has fixed the FaceTime privacy bug after it was found that users could secretly listen to people they called via FaceTime even if the recipient did not accept the call. The company has released an iOS and macOS update, which fixes the bug. The new iOS 12.1.4 update is now available on iPhones from 5s and later, iPad Air and later as well as iPod Touch sixth generation.

Now all iOS users have to install the security update on their phone, given that it fixes a major privacy flaw in the FaceTime app from Apple.

Apple has also rolled out macOS update 10.14.3 as well since the bug was also present on FaceTime on macOS Mojave. Reportedly, an update for the Shortcuts app on iOS is available. Moreover, Apple’s Continuity feature allows users to take FaceTime and regular audio calls on their iPhone on the Mac as well.

Apple announces reward to teenager for fixing the bug

Meanwhile, Apple has decided to pay the teenager who found the FaceTime Bug. According to a report in The Verge, Apple has decided to compensate Grant Thompson, the boy who discovered the bug. Thompson had found a bug that could briefly eavesdrop on recipients to a group FaceTime call.

However, the company has not revealed the exact amount to be given to Thompson but it is believed to include money to help pay for his education.

The teenager discovered the problem when using FaceTime to talk about strategies for the Fortnite game with friends.

Reportedly the reward comes as one security researcher refused to tell Apple about a bug in MacOS because no bounty was on offer. According to a BBC report, currently, Apple only pays for bugs found in the iOS operating system for phones.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple fixes FaceTime bug, new iOS 12.1.4 update available; big bounty for teenager founding bug
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition