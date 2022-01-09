Apple Fitness+ to launch Time to Run, Collections services; New season of Time to Walk, Artist Spotlight also coming

Apple Fitness+ will also drop the third season of Time to Walk next week, along with a new Artist Spotlight feature with music from well-known artistes.

Apple Fitness+ will get Time to Run, an “audio running experience” designed to improve the running of users, from next week. The Cupertino-based tech giant will also launch Collections, a “curated series of workouts and meditation from the Fitness+ library”.

Both the new services will be linked to the Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ will also drop the third season of Time to Walk next week, along with a new Artist Spotlight feature with music from well-known artistes.

Apple’s Vice President of Fitness Technologies Jay Blahnik said in a blog post: “At the beginning of a new year, we know many people are looking for new ways to go after their goals.”

“With these new additions, Fitness+ makes it easy to get motivated and stay active anywhere, with the most complete library of high-quality and diverse content to train your mind and body, no matter where you are on your fitness journey.”

Also Read | Twitter testing TikTok-style tweet reaction video feature; Details

Collections will come with a series of workouts and meditations to help users reach fitness goals. It will have six collections at launch — 30-day Core Challenge, Improve Your Posture with Pilates, Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses, Run Your First 5K, Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips, and Wind Down for a Better Bedtime.

Time to Run, on the other hand, will have coaching tips from the likes of Emily Fayette, Sam Sanchez, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Cory Wharton-Malcolm, Scott Carvin. Each episode features motivational playlists curated by the trainers. The feature will launch a new episode every Monday.

Time to Walk, a podcast of sorts, will have celebrities, health experts, and activists sharing motivational stories with subscribers. New guests will feature each week with Rebel Wilson kicking off season three. Other guests this season include Hasan Minhaj, Chris Meloni, and Bernice King.

Also Read | iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini India prices slashed by up to Rs 10,000 on Flipkart, Amazon; Details

The Artist Spotlight will feature workouts with music by Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, and The Beatles.