Apple Far Out event: Apple Watch Series 3 maybe discontinued after Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE launch

Apple will most likely discontinue its five-years old Watch Series 3 ahead of Apple Watch Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE launch. Apple Watch Series 3 that was launched in the year 2017 has picked up its sales ahead of new smartwatches’ entry and has already gone out of stock in the UK and Australian markets.

According to MacRumours report, three out of four Series 3 configurations listed on Apple’s website are currently out of stock in the UK and Australia. According to the report, the upcoming watchOS 9 software update is incompatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and there are high chances that the company could drop the series coming few weeks in favour of new series of smartwatches that are coming soon.

Apple is said to launch three new smartwatches this year- Apple Watch Series 8, a higher-end Series 8 model that may be named the Apple Watch Pro, and a second-generation Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch Pro is rumoured to be a rugged variant targeted for high-power sports enthusiasts. It is said to come a big 47mm case size, a bigger battery and a durable shatterproof flat display. The Apple Watch series 8 is said to come with a temperature sensor this time that will help detect fevers in users. This will come with range of other expected features like sleep tracker, heart rate monitor, glucose monitoring and more.

Apple at its upcoming Far Out event will also unveil four new iPhone models including the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 is likely to come with a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max. There are divided reports on Mini this year with some claiming that there would no Mini model this year. The new iPhone 14 series is expected to get a design refresh. It will most likely drop the notch and instead come with a hole-punch selfie camera and a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID. The new phones are also expected to come with an always-on display that will work in tandem with iOS 13’s lock screen.

