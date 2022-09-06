Apple fall out event: iPhone 14 to start at around Rs 77,000, full specs leaked online

Apple’s next-gen iPhones are almost here. The company at its biggest annual Fall Out event is expected to take the wraps off four new iPhones this year- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Plus. These phones have been subjected to multiple rumours already but a fresh leak on a Chinese social website now claims to reveal the price and confirmed specs of the phones.

Before we dig in the details shared by the Leakster, we suggest you to take this rumour with a pinch of salt and wait for the event to know the actual prices. The leaked image of the spec sheet first and foremost suggests that Apple will launch four new iPhones this year- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Based on the leak, we break down the specs and prices below for you:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: According to leaked spec sheet, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could weigh 255g. The phone may have a 6.7-inch display with 2778×1244 resolution with 458ppi pixel density and 1200 nits of brightness. The Pro variants are said to come with TrueTone P3 120Hz display. The device could pack in Apple’s next gen A16 chipset with 6GB RAM and could sell in three storage variants- 256 GB, 512GB and 1TB. The phone is said to come with 4323mAh battery, 48MP 8K resolution camera and include 5G,UWB and LiDAR as connectivity options. The 256GB model is rumoured to come at Rs 1,25,525 the 512GB variant at Rs 1,42,801 and the final 1TB model at Rs 1,60,005.

iPhone 14 Pro: The rumoured display size is 6.1-inch with 2532×1170 resolution and 480 ppi. The phone is said to weigh lighter than Max with 215g weight. While the core and camera remain same as the Pro Max, leak shows this phone to have smaller battery size of 3200mAh. The 256GB model is expected to cost Rs 1,14,011, the 512GB at Rs 1,31,284 and 1TB variant may cost Rs 1,49,711.

iPhone 14 Plus: The display specs of iPhone 14 Plus is said to remain same as of Pro Max only with a change in the brightness. It is said to come with TrueTone P3 display with 1000nits of brightness. The phone is rumoured to have DDR4X chip and weigh 245g. The device is further expected to come with a 12MP 4K camera and 4325mAh battery. The expected price of the different storage models is- 128GB at Rs 85,219, 256GB at Rs 93,297 and 512GB at Rs 1,04, 817.

iPhone 14: The vanilla variant—iPhone 14—according to leaked spec sheet could cost you around Rs 77,112 for base model, Rs 85,169 for 256GB model and Rs 1,04,817 for 512GB variant. The leak suggests the phone could come with a 6.1-inch display, weigh 173g, and pack 3279mAh battery inside.

